KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Around 9:33 p.m. Saturday night, the Ulster Hose Company was dispatched for an apartment fire at 2071 Ulster Avenue. On arrival, units found fire venting out of an apartment with a car involved in front of the building. The fire extended into the attic and nearby apartments.







Photos courtesy Ulster Hose Co. #5.

With a report of people being trapped inside the apartment, one firetruck put two lines in operation while others started searching. No one was found inside the burning building.

The fire was under control in about 15 minutes and was put out by 12:35 a.m. Sunday morning. The Ulster Hose Company was assisted at the scene by Centerville Cedar Grove, the Kingston Fire Department FAST team, Ulster PD, the UCSO, Ulster County Emergency Management, Mobile Life Support, The Red Cross, Central Hudson, and the Town of Ulster Building Department.