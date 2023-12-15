ULSTER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In honor of the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which was signed on December 10, 1948, The Ulster County Human Rights Department Department is rounding out their week-long schedule of community engagement events in Kingston on Friday. Ulster County Human Rights Director Joe McDonald and members of the Human Rights Commission will meet with residents from noon to 2 p.m. in the Kingston Center of SUNY Ulster lobby, located at 94 Mary’s Avenue.

“Ask anyone, ‘what is a ‘human right?’ You may find that you get many different answers from

many different people,” said Joe McDonald. “In a nutshell, human rights are the rights we all have just because we are human. Human rights are the way we all wish to be treated.”