KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Naveion Kirkley, 26, of Albany, was sentenced to five years in state prison. Kirkley was indicted by an Ulster County Grand Jury for possessing a loaded 9mm pistol with an altered serial number.

Kirkley and a co-defendant, Naseem Pass, were accused of running from police following a traffic stop. State Troopers located the loaded pistol in the center console of the car and charged the two with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Kirkley will also serve five years of post-release supervision. Pass pled guilty to the same crime and will be sentenced on November 21.