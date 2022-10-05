KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Acting Ulster County executive Johanna Contreras presented the 2023 Ulster County Executive Budget proposal on Tuesday. At $378.5 million, the 2023 budget includes investments in essential services, a 3% decrease in the tax levy, and bolstered reserves.

“Thanks to the record of sound financial management in Ulster County, we are on solid financial footing,” acting County Executive Johanna Contreras said. “The 2023 Executive Budget reinforces Ulster County’s commitment to serving its residents by investing in essential services, reducing taxes to relieve the fiscal pressures residents are feeling, and committing to our shared priorities for the future.”

The proposal included six different areas where the budget will be broken down. They included housing and green growth, transportation and mobility, mental health and substance use disorder, workforce innovation, community resilience, and capital projects reserve. The full executive budget will be available on Friday.