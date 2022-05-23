MARBLETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On May 19, around 9:00 a.m., Deputies with the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting a two-car accident in the area of 4174 State Route 209 in Marbletown. When they got the call, Deputies were told that the people involved in the crash were seriously injured.

Initial investigations revealed that a 2001 Porsche Boxster was traveling north on Route 209 when it crossed into the southbound lane of traffic and hit a 2017 Toyota Prius head-on. The driver of the Porsche was identified as Carol Sturm, 73, of Accord. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the Toyota was a 74-year-old man from Rosendale. He was taken by Marbletown Rescue Squad to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into this crash remains open at this time, as new facts and details are being gathered. The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by members of the New York State Police, Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, Marbletown Rescue Squad, Mobile Life Support Services, Stone Ridge Fire Company, and the Kripplebush-Lyonsville Fire Company.