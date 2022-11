WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Grateful Dead fans have another thing to look forward to this holiday season. “A Grateful Dead Holiday Celebration” will be held on Wednesday, December 28 at Colony Woodstock, featuring “The Deadbeats.” Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m.

The Deadbeats have been playing Grateful Dead in the Hudson Valley and Capital District for 30 years. A $10 donation is suggested upon entry to the concert and celebration.