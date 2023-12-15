MARLBOROUGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Michael Steinhilber, 42, was arrested by the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team for allegedly selling crack cocaine in and around Marlborough. Investigations were launched in June and an arrest warrant was issued in November.

Steinhilber was taken into custody on December 8 in the Town of Ulster. He faces charges including three counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, and criminal nuisance in the second degree.

He was arraigned in Ulster County Court on December 11 and released on his own recognizance. Steinhilber is due back in court at a later date.