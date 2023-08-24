NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A lucky Sunoco customer purchased a TAKE 5 top prize winning ticket worth $35,591.00 in the August 23 evening drawing. The ticket was purchased at the 270 Main Street location.

The winning numbers were 2, 12, 13, 28, and 36. The winning numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39.

The New York Lottery is North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.7B in the 2022-2023 fiscal year to support education in New York. New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem can contact the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.