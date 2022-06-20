WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Woodstock Fire Department was dispatched for a reported vehicle that crashed into a building with a possible person trapped under the vehicle. Within three minutes, paramedics and police were on the scene, according to the department.

At 11:48 a.m. on Monday, the Woodstock Fire Department says that they, along with an ambulance, a mutual aid rescue truck, and a rotator tow truck, responded to the scene. The department says that firefighters and EMS personnel stabilized the vehicle, treated the patients, and started the process of removing the trapped patient from under the vehicle.

Approximately 30 minutes into the incident, the department says the patient was removed from under the vehicle and was prepared for transport. In total, three people were transported from the scene needing medical attention.

An additional three patients were treated on the scene and refused transport to the hospital by ambulance, according to the department. Personnel remained on scene until the vehicle was removed from the building and the scene was turned over to the Town of Woodstock Building Department.

The Woodstock Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the West Hurley Fire Department, Woodstock Police, New York State Police, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Perry’s Towing, the town of Woodstock, and the Ulster County Department of Emergency Services. The Olive Fire Department provided standby coverage of the Woodstock Fire Department.