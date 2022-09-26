GARDINER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police are investigating a fatal car crash in Ulster County. Police said Hailee Witherel, 19, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police responded to the crash on September 23 around 8:30 p.m. on Sand Hill Road in Gardiner. After an investigation, police found that Witherel was driving northbound when her car left the roadway, entered a small pond, and overturned.

She was not able to get out of the car. Witherel was brought to the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie where she was pronounced dead.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone who may have been traveling on Sand Hill Road at that time can contact New York State Police at (845) 691-2922.