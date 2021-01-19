17-year-old crashes into parked car after ‘recklessly speeding,’ results in 3 damaged cars

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Jan. 19 at 1:35 a.m., Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call reporting a vehicle crash in front of 61 Mike Kraut Rd. in Saugerties. Ulster County 911 reported that a vehicle had crashed into a residence and that the vehicle was on fire and occupants were entrapped.

Upon arrival, officers found all occupants were out of the vehicle. After investigation, it was found that the driver, a 17-year-old female from Saugerties, was driving a 1998 Honda and “recklessly” speeding northbound on Mike Kraut Rd. The car veered off the westbound shoulder and into the yard of 61 Mike Kraut Rd. and collided with a parked, unoccupied vehicle. The parked vehicle then propelled into a second parked vehicle. The vehicle had not crashed into the residence as initially reported.

The driver and her 19-year-old male passenger were treated on scene by paramedics and then transported to the Westchester Medical Center Health Alliance Hospital Broadway campus in Kingston.

The female is scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on Jan. 27 to answer her charges. Additional charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing. The Malden/West Camp Fire Department and Diaz Ambulance assisted at the scene.

