CLINTONDALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Someone in the Hudson Valley bought a Take 5 lottery ticket Wednesday night, and became $12,037.50 richer. The winning ticket was sold at Ardonia General Store, 1584 Route 44 55 in Clintondale.

Two other players took home top-prize winners, sold at Andy Pharmacy II and 1517 New Bani Grocery in Manhattan. The winning tickets were for the evening drawing, on September 21.

The winning numbers on Wednesday evening were 3-9-18-25-33. Winners can claim their prize anytime in the next year.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.