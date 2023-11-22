ESOPUS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Senator Michelle Hinchey announced that $125,000 is heading to the Esopus and Glasco Fire Departments to purchase new rescue equipment. The funding was made available through the State and Municipal Facilities Capital grant program.

The Esopus Fire Department received $50K and purchased a utility terrain vehicle. The vehicle will help transport firefighters to areas that are inaccessible to firetrucks.

“This funding has allowed us to purchase a 2023 Can-Am Defender Pro UTV that will help us protect the nearly 2500+ acres of parks and recreational land, including 14 miles of trails in our Fire District,” said Esopus Fire Chief Will Freer. “The new unit was used three times within a week of receiving it, including a standby for a cross-country race and a search detail.”

The Glasco Fire Department used the $75K grant to purchase new personal protective gear, including portable radios and pagers. “This funding will allow us to fully outfit 10 firefighters from head to toe with personal protective equipment,” said Glasco Fire Department 1st Assistant Chief Ray Mayone Jr. “This will significantly enhance the safety of our members by ensuring that all firefighters are equipped with the latest personal protective equipment and that portable radios are provided to all interior firefighters.”