11-year-old dies in collision with state trooper

ULSTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are reporting an investigation into a fatal crash that involved a trooper’s car on Interstate 87 northbound in Ulster. Police say an 11-year-old girl died when her car flipped over after a collision with police.

On Tuesday at about 11:40 p.m., police say they pulled over a 2017 Dodge Journey for vehicle and traffic violations on 1-87. Shortly after they initiated the traffic stop, the driver—identified as Tristen G. Goods, 39, of Hollis—fled the scene and police pursued, heading north.

Near mile marker 93.6, a pursuing police vehicle collided with the Journey, which lost control and overturned. Police say that 11-year old Monica Goods of Brooklyn, a passenger in the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt. They say she was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Tristan Goods, was treated at Kingston Hospital and Westchester Medical Center for serious, non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Police say they will reveal more information about the investigation in the crash as it becomes available.The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.