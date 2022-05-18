TROY N.Y. (NEWS10) – A repeat convicted felon has been sentenced to 25 years to life behind bars after he was found guilty of killing his 6-year-old stepson, Davonte Paul. According to the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office, Kevin Cox, 42, of Kerhonkson in Ulster County was convicted after a two-week trial in April.

There was no victim impact statement from family members in court on Wednesday. During Wednesday’s court proceedings, Cox was emotionless. He told the court he was wrongfully convicted and is not scared of prison, as he spent about half of his life behind bars. When talking about Davonte he said, “may he rest in paradise.”

Back in February 2020, Troy Police responded to a home where Davonte Paul, 6, lived with his mother, Nicole Bauer, Bauer’s boyfriend, Cox, and his two-year-old sister. Police said Bauer told them that Davonte had drowned in a bathtub. However, police have determined that Davonte died from hypothermic shock.

After investigating, police say Devonte was punished and left outside for hours in the cold temperatures which directly caused his death.

“Mr. Cox had no regard for that little boy,” said Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly. The judge was saying exactly what I’ve been saying– animals have an instinct to protect their young– they have an instinct to keep them warm and he didn’t even think twice about the punishment he imposed on that little boy. He got exactly what he deserves. We are satisfied with the sentence, and he can live out his days where he can’t hurt anybody else.”

During the active investigation, Troy Police learned the couple intended to carry out a suicide pact at the Berkshire Inn in Pittsfield, Mass. on Feb. 14. after Pittsfield Police responded to a report of an overdose. An investigation revealed Cox overdosed on a lethal injection of Heroin.

Cox was convicted on two counts of murder in the second degree and one count of assault in the first degree, all felonies. Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly was not able to comment if Bauer will face potential charges in her son’s death.