Ulster County man arrested for stealing and crashing three cars in a day

CLERMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police out of Livingston say they’ve arrested Michael Harrington, 24, of Lake Katrine for stealing and crashing three vehicles on June 28.

At around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, June 28, troopers responded to a report on County Route 6 in Clermont of a suspicious man at the caller’s residence.

Columbia County 911 notified patrols of a nearby rollover crash as they looked for the subject. Police say they found the flipped 2005 Honda Civic abandoned. They then found another vehicle—a 2005 Dodge Ram—crashed into a tree down an earth embankment. Police say both vehicles were stolen.

Tilly, a bloodhound K9 unit on the scene, began tracking from the Ram’s crash site. She led police from Route 6 to Cedar Hill Road, where they found a third stolen vehicle. The 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was crashed near where it had been stored.

“Tilly” next led police to a recreational camper where they found and arrested Harrington. He was charged with counts of fourth-degree grand larceny. Each count is worth up to four years in prison, according to New York’s sentencing guidelines.

LATEST STORIES