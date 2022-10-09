KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ulster County Executive’s Office has launched a new website to help residents navigate county government services. The website’s features include e-governance options, the ability to submit and track requests through to completion and to search a knowledge base of articles on popular government services, among more.

“Since we launched the COVID-19 Call Center, the County has been striving to take constituent services to the next level,” acting Ulster County Executive Johanna Contreras said. “The capability to submit and track requests online will enhance the transparency of our departmental operations. Our Service Center provides a helpful new option for residents who don’t know where to start, to find out about government services.”