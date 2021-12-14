Ulster County launches free rapid at-home COVID test distribution sites

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting Monday, Ulster County will have many options for locations to pick up free, rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests kits. The county is launching distribution sites across the county to get 33,000 COVID tests in the hands of residents.

“Twenty months into the pandemic, we know how essential it is to have access to rapid testing in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our schools and businesses open,” Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said. “Ulster County has partnered with our schools, municipalities, and community groups, to ensure quick and easy access to tests that will ultimately lead to keeping our community safer.”

A press release from the county said that residents should contact local municipal offices to learn more about days and times for pick up. School districts will reach out to families with information on pick-up within local schools. The no-charge kits will be available at area town halls, schools, and local businesses and nonprofits, including:

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Kingston and Saugerties

Beyond the 4 Walls Outreach Program

Family of Woodstock

For the Many Hudson Valley LGBTQ Center

People’s Place

Samadhi

YMCA of Kingston and Ulster County

The goal of the program is to help schools and businesses stay open safely while increasing access to testing. The county also launched a website with information about what to do if you test positive at home.