Licensed New York-based teams can win a $25,000 award and have their design published and promoted.

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To combat the affordable housing shortage, Ulster County is launching the Say Yes to ADUs! Accessory Dwelling Unit Design Competition. Through August 15, participants can submit permit-ready construction plans for Accessory Dwelling Units to help provide affordable housing choices for Ulster County residents.

“This program is a unique opportunity for the public and private sectors to work together to address the shortage of affordable housing in Ulster County,” said Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger. “We hope the competition will catalyze innovative approaches to building cost-effective accessory dwelling units and educate and inspire homeowners to consider their role in helping provide more housing for our neighbors, young and old.”

The Professional category is open to New York-based teams with a New York architectural license or partnership between a national architect and a New York-based one with a state architecture license. Current students or entrants without a New York architectural license may qualify for the non-professional/student entry.

Those in the Professional category can win a $25,000 award, including publication/promotion with contact information for the architect/design team. Participants in the non-professional/student entry can win $3,000.

For more information about the contest, visit https://engagekingston.com/adu-design-competition. If you are planning to submit a design, please fill out an Interest Form survey at https://engagekingston.com/embeds/projects/19722/survey-tools/17140.