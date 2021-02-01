Ulster County declares state of emergency

ULSTER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan has declared state of emergency issuing the following statement:

“I am declaring a state of emergency for Ulster County due to the winter storm. We are experiencing heavy snowfall now and it is expected to continue to accumulate well into Tuesday. Currently, road conditions are very dangerous, I am asking all residents to please stay off the roads. Right now, our DPW is operating 39 snow plows, five mountain snow plow routes, 11 pickups with plows, and eight pickups with plows to clear the roads as fast as possible,” said County Executive Ryan.

“For residents in need of a warm place to stay, the Ulster County Warming Center located at the 2nda Iglesia La Mision Church at 80 Elmendorf St, in Kingston is open and running. You can contact the center directly by calling 845-481-4665. As a reminder, the Ulster County Office Building is closed to the public and we have suspended UCAT services due to the weather,” continued Ryan.