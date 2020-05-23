Ulster County coronavirus update

ULSTER COUNTY (NEWS10) — Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan gave the following statement regarding the reopening of the county in accordance with Governor Cuomo’s NY Forward Plan.

“The news from Governor Andrew Cuomo about the Mid-Hudson Region being eligible for Phase 1 re-opening on Tuesday is very encouraging. We have been preparing for this moment for several weeks now, and I am confident that if we all work together we can and will re-open safely. We have held four Small Business Virtual Town Halls with hundreds of Ulster County businesses and our Department of Economic Development has been working non-stop to help our business owners by providing them the tools needed to open their doors in a safe and prudent manner. While this is welcome news from New York State, it is now even more important that we all do our part to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and wash our hands. Every single resident has a role to play in making sure we re-open responsibly and safely,” said Ryan.

All businesses in New York State are reportedly required to develop their own safety plans before reopening, in alignment with Governor Cuomo’s NY Forward Plan.

Phase One:

Construction

Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting

Retail – (Limited to curbside or in-store pickup or drop off)

Manufacturing

Wholesale Trade

Plans do not have to be submitted to New York State for approval, however they must be retained on the premises of the business and be made available to the New York State Department of Health (DOH) or local health or safety authorities in the event of an inspection according to officials.

Safety plan templates are available by visiting https://forward.ny.gov/industries-reopening-phase and guidance and resources specific to Ulster County can be found at https://covid19.ulstercountyny.gov/businesses/

According to County Officials, there are currently 1,656 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 72 fatalities in Ulster County.

For additional information about COVID-19 visit: https://ulstercountyny.gov/coronavirus

The Ulster County COVID-19 Hotline is 845-443-8888, and this is the phone number for the NYS Coronavirus Information Hotline: 888-364-3065.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES