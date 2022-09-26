TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ukrainian healthcare workers are getting a first hand look at Capital Region hospitals through a partnership with the International Center of the Capital Region.

The week-long visit starts at Hudson Valley Community College where they’ll meet with faculty about emergency medicine.

“To get a general sense of techniques that are used, what they can learn and bring back to Ukraine especially with the way the environment is right now,” Peter Fil, Assistant Professor at Hudson Valley Community College, said.

Then, they’ll move to Russell Sage College, New York State Department of Health, Ellis Hospital, Albany Medical Center and SUNY Polytechnic Institute to learn more about different programs, resources, and equipment in each facility.

As the war in Ukraine continues, local doctors hope it will provide much needed help and resources with some connections closer to home than others.

“I still have extended family in Ukraine, I talk to them on a weekly basis and call to my fellow physician who I used to work with and I try to do whatever possible to supply and to train in this extremely hard time,” Dr. Ivan Shvachuk, Medical director and Chair Department of Hospitalist Medicine at Ellis Hospital, said.

Along their road, they’ll also learn about new advanced stitches currently being developed by SUNY Polytechnic Institute that could change how we look at medical care, especially in emergency situations.

“They’re looking at ways to make sure that it would make sense economically to produce it and that’s a process that could take a few years, perhaps, but for something that is so necessary there might be ways to fast track that,” Steve Ference, Director of University Communications for SUNY Polytechnic Institute, said.