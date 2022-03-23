ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the Ukrainian flag will be flown on the Capitol building, the Executive Mansion, and the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services headquarters in solidarity with the Ukrainian people on March 24. Officials said Thursday, will mark one month since the invasion of Russia of Ukraine.

The Governor has also invited local governments statewide in flying the Ukrainian flag on their municipal buildings in support. Last week, the governor declared an executive order that would prohibit state agencies and authorities from contracting with individuals that continue to do business in Russia.

Officials said these actions seek to strengthen the Department of Financial Services’ enforcement of further sanctions against Russia. Actions that would make transactions of technology impossible for Russia to hack or cheat systems to obtain goods and services.

“New York is the proud home of the largest Ukrainian community in the United States, and we condemn the unjust and unconscionable violence being perpetrated against the people of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin. Our prayers are with the victims and those displaced by war, ” Governor Hochul said. “Tomorrow we will fly the Ukrainian flag on state buildings in solidarity with those in New York who are scared for their family and loved ones. I invite other New York State cities and municipalities to join us in showing our unwavering support for democracy in the face of tyranny.”

Check out the Executive Order here: