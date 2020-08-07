Uber’s delivery service grows lager than rides

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, a restaurant advertises Uber Eats in the Coconut Grove neighborhood in Miami. Some app-based delivery companies have announced hiring sprees to cope with a surge in orders from millions of people stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak. Uber has an internal app that helps its ride-hailing drivers find work for Uber Eats and other jobs. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

(CNN) — Uber’s delivery service is now the company’s biggest source of revenue.

Second quarter revenue from Eats was $1.2 billion, double what it was a year ago. At the same time, Uber’s ride-sharing service plummeted 67%.

Over that same time period, gross bookings for rides declined 73%, while Eats bookings grew 113%. Even with the jump from Uber Eats, the company lost $1.8 billion during the second quarter.

It comes at a time when Uber is restructuring because of the pandemic. The company has cut about 6,700 jobs.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga