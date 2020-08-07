Uber’s delivery service grows lager than rides

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, a restaurant advertises Uber Eats in the Coconut Grove neighborhood in Miami. Some app-based delivery companies have announced hiring sprees to cope with a surge in orders from millions of people stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak. Uber has an internal app that helps its ride-hailing drivers find work for Uber Eats and other jobs. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

(CNN) — Uber’s delivery service is now the company’s biggest source of revenue.

Second quarter revenue from Eats was $1.2 billion, double what it was a year ago. At the same time, Uber’s ride-sharing service plummeted 67%.

Over that same time period, gross bookings for rides declined 73%, while Eats bookings grew 113%. Even with the jump from Uber Eats, the company lost $1.8 billion during the second quarter.

It comes at a time when Uber is restructuring because of the pandemic. The company has cut about 6,700 jobs.

