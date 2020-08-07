Uber’s delivery service grows lager than rides

(CNN) — Uber’s delivery service is now the company’s biggest source of revenue.
Second quarter revenue from Eats was $1.2 billion, double what it was a year ago. At the same time, Uber’s ride-sharing service plummeted 67%.
Over that same time period, gross bookings for rides declined 73%, while Eats bookings grew 113%. Even with the jump from Uber Eats, the company lost $1.8 billion during the second quarter.
It comes at a time when Uber is restructuring because of the pandemic. The company has cut about 6,700 jobs.
