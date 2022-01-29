Uber-like snow removal service coming to Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Greenpal, an app that connects homeowners with local snow removal professionals, has launched in Albany. Gene Caballero, co-founder of Greenpal, announced the expansion Saturday after the weekend’s winter storm.

Nashville-based GreenPal allows homeowners to find local, pre-screened snow removal professionals. Homeowners can list their properties with their service date and snow removal needs. Vetted pros can then bid on their properties based on the Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews, and price.

Once a vendor completes the work, they will send a time-stamped photo of the finished product. Homeowners can then pay directly from the app and schedule future appointments. “After successfully launching in 250 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Albany find reliable, safe, and local snow removal,” said Caballero.

The app currently operates in Chicago, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Atlanta, Charlotte, Orlando, Houston, OKC, San Antonio, Los Angeles, San Antonio, Phoenix, San Jose, Jacksonville, Fresno, New Orleans, Sacramento, Miami, Ft Lauderdale, Louisville, Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Denver, Baltimore, Detroit, and St. Louis.

To book services or view availability in your area, visit Greenpal’s website.