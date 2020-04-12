FILE – In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo is an Uber office in Secaucus, N.J. Uber continued to lose cash as it poured money into building its food delivery business and developing technology for driverless cars, but revenue for its rides business nearly tripled as the company picked up more passengers around the world. The ride-hailing giant lost $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, about 24% more than it lost at the same time last year. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(CNN) — Uber is distributing millions of masks to its drivers and deliverers to help keep them safe from COVID-19.

Cities like Miami, Detroit and Philadelphia now require public transit or rideshare drivers to wear such masks.

Uber says the first shipment went out Tuesday to people in New York.

The company says tens of millions more masks are expected to arrive in other cities and regions around the world in the coming weeks.

