Uber and Lyft keep driving amid coronavirus fears

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Slowing down the spread of the coronavirus through social distancing is difficult in a car, especially for an Uber or Lyft driver.

Even so, both driving services remain available, making some drivers happy. Without it, they would be left without a paycheck.

“Many of us depend on this income,” says Doreen Loise, a driver for both Uber and Lyft.

She says that she is taking extra steps to protect herself and her passengers.

“I spray my car after every passenger with Lysol,” says Loise. “Whether or not Lysol will work to kill the virus, I don’t know, but it is a simple thing to do.”

She also prevents passengers from entering her vehicle if she believes that they are sick.

“If somebody is coughing really bad and they are getting in my car I will deny them a ride,” Loise says.

Both companies say they will financially support their drivers if they contract COVID-19 or if a public health authority says to quarantine.

The uncertainty caused by the coronavirus is being felt across the world. But we know it’s especially concerning for anyone who relies on our platform to make a living. That’s why we are providing financial assistance to anyone who drives or delivers with Uber and is diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed in individual quarantine by a public health authority. This assistance is now available worldwide. Uber Senior Vice President Andrew Macdonald

Lyft also posted on their website details about the financial support they would provide for their drivers.

“We will provide funds to affected drivers based on the rides they provided on the Lyft platform over the last four weeks,” states Lyft’s website.

Lyft also mentions that they are putting a pause on hiring for now.

LATEST STORIES: