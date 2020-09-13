UB men’s basketball player charged in alleged stabbing of Canisius College men’s basketball player

(WIVB) – A UB men’s basketball player has been charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon following an altercation during a pickup game with the Canisius College men’s basketball team on Wednesday.

Malik Zachery was arrested Friday and will be held pending arraignment in North Tonawanda City Court.

According to North Tonawanda Police, a pickup basketball game was played between members of both teams in the area of 875 Eggert Road on Wednesday, and at some point there was a physical altercation between the players and a member of the Canisius basketball team was stabbed in the leg.

Patrol officers put a tourniquet on the injured player’s leg and he was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The suspect fled the scene, North Tonawanda Police said.

Sources confirm UB men's basketball player Malik Zachery was arrested by North Tonawanda police after an incident Wednesday night where a Canisius men's basketball player was allegedly stabbed during a pick-up game. @news4buffalo — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) September 11, 2020

Zachery has been suspended indefinitely from the UB men’s basketball program, UB’s athletics department confirmed Friday. He currently remains enrolled at the university.

“Generally speaking, the university has an on-campus judiciary process to address violations of the university’s Student Code of Conduct. Serious Violations of this code could lead to suspension from the University,” the statement says.

The statement adds that UB Athletics also has a process for addressing violations of student-athlete policies.

“Due to the ongoing investigation and federal protections on student information we will have no further comment on the matter at this time,” it said.

Canisius Athletics also said they were aware of the situation on Friday afternoon.

“Canisius College is cooperating with local law enforcement officials,” the statement said. “We will have no further comment on the matter at this time.”

