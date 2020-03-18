UAlbany’s Rockefeller College ranks first in public affairs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy, part of the University at Albany, grabbed top honors in a list of public affairs colleges in the Northeast.

U.S. News & World Report put the ranking of best graduate public affairs programs together, where Rockefeller also took the no. 19 spot countrywide.

The school also ranks in the top 15 for four public affairs specialties:

Information and Technology Management: Fourth place

Public Management and Leadership: 12th place

Nonprofit Management: 12th place

Public Finance and Budgeting: 14th place

We are very proud to be one of the 20 most respected public affairs programs in the country and to once again be the most highly ranked public affairs college at a public university in the Northeast. With affordable tuition, a nearly 100 percent career placement rate, and four concentrations in the top 15 nationally, Rockefeller College provides an unparalleled combination of excellence and value for students beginning or accelerating a career in public affairs. R. Karl Rethemeyer, Dean of Rockefeller College

The rankings are based solely on peer assessment survey results from deans and department chairs out of 276 master’s programs.

