UAlbany’s Race for Equity 5K is this Saturday, September 18

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On, Saturday, September 18, the University at Albany’s will be holding a Race for Equity 5K that will celebrate social justice accomplishments in the United States, raise awareness about current injustices, and educate participants as our nation forges ahead in the Race for Equity.

Check-in for the 5K will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and the race will begin at 11 a.m.

The race will start at Casey Stadium and go around the perimeter of the Uptown Campus. Participants can choose to run or walk the race.

Anyone from the UAlbany community and the general public are welcomed to join the event which will also include music and tabling by student organizations and local non-profit organizations.

30 “social justice stations” will have giveaway bags provided for the first 500 registrants. These bags will be dedicated to memorializing a social justice accomplishment, recognizing civil rights leaders, or raising awareness about a current inequity.

Proceeds from the event will be dedicated to social justice scholarships for new and continuing UAlbany students who demonstrate an interest in, and advocacy for, advancing social justice initiatives.