UAlbany’s Osika drafted by Atlanta Blaze of Major League Lacrosse

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – UAlbany senior midfielder Adam Osika was drafted 21st overall in the third round of the Major League Lacrosse (MLL) draft by the Atlanta Blaze.

“I’m really excited to be a part of the Atlanta Blaze organization and the opportunity ahead,” said Osika. “It’s always been a dream to play in the MLL and to be able to play on such a great team makes it that much better.”

This selection marks UAlbany’s tenth player drafted into the MLL in the last 11 years. In 2016, John Maloney and Blaze Riorden were drafted by the Chesapeake Bayhawks (Maloney) and Rochester Rattlers (Riorden).

The Atlanta Blaze is a new expansion team in the MLL, and their next game will be played June 3rd against the Charlotte Hounds.

The draft as held in Foxboro, Massachusetts on Sunday. The league, headquartered in Boston, consists of 9 teams in areas that are located in regions populated by successful collegiate lacrosse teams or areas that have a passion for the sport.

New York State has two teams: New York Lizards (Long Island) and Rochester Rattlers.

The Boston Cannons took Luke Goldstock of Niskayuna. His career recently ended when UAlbany beat his North Carolina Tar Heels in the NCAA Tournament.