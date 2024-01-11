ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — UAlbany forward Justin Neely has been mounting his comeback from an ACL tear last season for over a year. That comeback will be prolonged a little further.

UAlbany men’s basketball coach Dwayne Killings announced Thursday Neely will be redshirted, and will miss the rest of the season. The former America East Rookie of the Year played in six games this season.

Killings says the best thing for both Neely’s health and for the team is for the sophomore to use the redshirt. “You just watch him practice, the productivity, how he’s moving, he just wasn’t moving ready to go and impact a college basketball game,” said Killings. “That’s why his opportunities were so short. You can be as optimistic as you want but if the body’s not ready for the wear and tear of college basketball, it’s just hard to put him out there.”

The Great Danes will look to move to 2-0 in conference play on Saturday at home against Binghamton at 4:00 PM.