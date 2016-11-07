UAlbany women’s basketball got a feel for the upcoming season against the Hawks

ALBANY, N.Y. – The University at Albany women’s basketball team hosted New Paltz on Sunday for an open exhibition match before the regular season commences.

The Great Danes came out on top of the Hawks by a final score of 98-41.

This was the first time that the public could see the new-look women’s basketball team, who enter the 2016-17 season with a new coaching staff led by head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee.

The regular starting lineup has been a point of interest to fans, and today the world got their first look at who might make up UAlbany’s starting five.

Regular faces in Imani Tate and Tiana-Jo Carter took the floor to start the game for the Great Danes, as did returnees Jessica Féquière and Bailey Hixson. A freshman, Khepera Stokes, started at point guard. A total of 10 Great Danes saw action during the exhibition.

Three Great Danes scored in double figures, with Tate leading the way with 20. Tate also grabbed eight rebounds, and had five assists and five steals. Carter grabbed 11 rebounds, senior Cassandra Edwards had four steals, and freshman Mackenzie Trpcic dished out nine assists. The team scoring throughout the four quarters remained relatively even, with quarter-totals of 27, 23, 26, and 22 points respectively.

The season opens for real on Saturday, November 12 at Kentucky as part of the Kentucky Classic. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

On Sunday, November 12, the Great Danes will play their second and final game of the Classic against Miami, also at 7:00 p.m. The first home game is Wednesday, November 16 at 5:30 p.m. against Army.

Season tickets are currently on sale, starting as low as $50. For more information, visit ualbanysports.com/tickets, call the ticket office at 518-442-DANE, or email the ticket office at GreatDaneTickets@albany.edu.