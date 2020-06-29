UAlbany University Art Museum receives grant for $100k

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The UAlbany University Art Museum has been given a $100,000 grant from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts to be used over two years for exhibits, publications, and public programs.

The University Art Museums next exhibit Well/Being: An Exhibition on Healing and Repair will focus on kinship, reparations, disability justice, chronic illness, convalescence, sleep deprivation, the emotional toll of caregiving and incarnations of love.

“The University Art Museum in Albany is an important venue for contemporary art upstate,” said Program Director of the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Arts, Rachel Bers. “Its exhibitions and public programs explore timely aspects of contemporary culture, and its focus on amplifying the voices of lesser-known artists and practices aligns well with the Warhol Foundation’s core values.”

“It couldn’t mean more to the museum, amidst so much uncertainty in the cultural sector across the country, that the Warhol Foundation looked at our program and decided to fund us,” said Museum Director and Chief Curator, Corinna Ripps Schaming. “With the Foundation’s support and validation of our efforts, we can confidently move forward in originating future exhibitions and directly supporting new work by both young and established artists.”

In December 2008, the University Art Museum received a $60,000 grant from the Warhol Foundation for exhibits and publications.