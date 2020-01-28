UAlbany to receive nearly $800K from National Science Foundation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded UAlbany and the SUNY System Administration a research grant for atmospheric science and technology development totaling $758,701.

The grant, announced by Congressman Paul Tonko on Monday, will fund two projects:

UAlbany Atmospheric Science Research Center will receive $683,701 to look at the chemical composition of clouds in the Northeast through the years.

SUNY System Administration will receive $75,000 for a workshop concerning deep technologies and will look at how to encourage partnerships in order to speed up scientific advancements.

“The vision and dedication of these local researchers, professors and students in STEM fields promises a bright future for our Capital Region and beyond,” said Congressman Tonko. “These pioneering efforts affirm our region as a beacon that lifts our entire nation to a higher standard of scientific achievement.”