UAlbany student tests positive for coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A University of Albany student has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Albany County Department of Health. The University claims the student has been in isolation since Friday after self-reporting a potential exposure.

In a statement, UAlbany’s COVID-19 Safety Officer Kevin Wilcox said there was a moderate risk of exposure in the area of the main fountain on Thursday evening.

The Albany County Department of Health recommends that anyone who was at the fountain on the evening of Thursday, August 20, between 8 and 11 p.m., contact Student Health Services at 518-442-5454 to schedule a COVID-19 test on campus. Concerned employees can make an appointment at the NYS test site on campus by calling 888-364-3065.

It is important to highlight that this incident demonstrates that the safety nets the University has constructed are working as designed: An individual self-reported potential exposure and the University acted swiftly to isolate the person and arrange testing. This event also reinforces our individual responsibility to keep ourselves and each other safe. We know what to do: wear our masks, keep our distance from others and avoid large groups of any size. If we all do these things, we will have a healthy and successful semester. Kevin C. Wilcox

UAlbany COVID-19 Safety Officer

The University of Albany also says it is working closely with the Department of Health to assist with contact tracing efforts where necessary.

