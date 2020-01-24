UAlbany research says N.Y. goal of 100% renewable energy by 2040 possible

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Despite the challenges N.Y. will face trying to meet the state’s move toward 100% renewable energy, Atmospheric Sciences Research Center (ASRC) researchers at UAlbany say it’s possible.

Last December ASRC released a whitepaper outlining the steps N.Y. would have to take in order to achieve the goals outlined in the state’s Green New Deal. They say it involves the continual economic investment and research in wind, solar and hydropower as well as better weather forecasting.

ASRC also says the state will have to overbuild solar and wind generating structures in order to provide enough energy for New Yorkers. They say 100,000 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy would have to be added to meet the federally mandated 38,000 MW generating capacity statewide because of the need to generate solar or wind power 24/7.

Overbuilding allows the offset of intermittent energy created from solar or wind. “Electricity generated by both wind and solar is dependent on the weather and the cycle of days and seasons,” researchers say in the paper. “This is unlike conventional fossil fuel and nuclear resources that can be dispatched- this is, provided on demand- and produce a guaranteed baseload output.”

N.Y. generates 29% of it’s electricity from renewable sources, the majority of it through hydropower. ASRC says almost all the state’s investment in renewable energy will go to wind and solar.

Percent of renewable energy sources in N.Y. in 2018

To read the entire ASRC whitepaper click here.