UAlbany reaches century mark in conference championships as softball team takes America East title

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With a victory in the America East softball championship on Sunday, UAlbany set a school milestone earning 100 conference titles since joining NCAA Division I in 1999.

These 100 titles were accomplished in the following fashion: 93 America East Tournament titles, six Northeast Conference season titles in football and one MAAC Tournament title in women’s golf over the course of the last 18 years.

Currently, the Great Danes primarily compete in the America East Conference for the bulk of their athletic programs, but are associate members in the Colonial Athletic Association (football) and Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (women’s golf, Siena College’s conference).

In addition to their conference prowess, 46 Great Danes’ teams have qualified for NCAA Tournament appearances in its NCAA Division I history, including 43 automatic qualifiers and three at-large bids.

UAlbany director of athletics, Mark Benson reflected on Sunday’s record achievement for softball and the university.

“Congratulations to Coach Cannata and our softball team on winning the America East championship; every one of our sports programs has contributed to the 100 championships we have won over the last 15 years,” Benson said. “That is reflective of a strong broad based athletic department. It takes tremendous effort by our student athletes and coaches; and shows the commitment to UAlbany athletics from our campus leadership. Congratulations to all of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff that have made this achievement possible.” Conference Championships by Team:

Baseball: 1 – America East

Men’s Basketball: 5 – America East

Women’s Basketball: 6 – America East

Men’s Cross Country: 1 – America East

Field Hockey: 5 – America East

Football: 6 – NEC

Women’s Golf: 4 total, 3 – America East, 1 – MAAC

Men’s Lacrosse: 8 – America East

Women’s Lacrosse: 2 – America East

Men’s Soccer: 1 – America East

Women’s Soccer: 2 – America East

Softball: 6 – America East

Men’s Indoor Track & Field: 14 – America East

Women’s Indoor Track & Field: 7 – America East

Men’s Outdoor Track & Field: 14 – America East

Women’s Outdoor Track & Field: 11 – America East

Women’s Tennis: 1 – America East

Volleyball: 6 – America East