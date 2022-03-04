ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The University at Albany announced that masks will be optional on all campuses after spring break. UAlbany said that on March 29, the optional mask policy will go into effect.

This announcement comes after the updated guidance from the CDC and New York State, along with a significant decline in COVID cases.

All masks will be optional with the following exceptions:

In classrooms, studios and instructional labs until Monday, March 28, – one week after students return from Spring Break; after March 28, masks will no longer be required in these spaces.

In Student Health Services and Counseling and Psychological Services.

On all forms of mass transit, including CDTA and UAlbany buses, per NYS policy.

Whenever required due to close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or in accordance with Albany County and/or campus isolation and quarantine requirements, including in all areas of Alumni Quad.

Anyone who wants to still wear a mask can still wear a mask if they like. UAlbany is “strongly encouraging” people who have not received their vaccine or vaccine booster, to wear a mask.

All other UAlbany COVID-19 safety protocols regarding vaccinations and boosters, surveillance testing, immediate reporting of positive cases, and quarantine and isolation remain in place. UAlbany may reinstate the mask mandate if public health conditions warrant or if state or federal guidance changes.