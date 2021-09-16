UAlbany joins $25M project to explore radio spectrum

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany is joining the University of Notre Dame and 27 other institutions to harness the power and potential of advanced radio technologies. The SpectrumX project will explore ways to manage and advance the radio frequency spectrum.

The project will also explore a host of wireless technologies, including 5G, GPS and mobile broadband. The National Science Foundation provided the $25 million in funding to support the project.

Radio frequencies are used in a variety of services such as mobile broadband, broadcasting and navigation. UAlbany says the increasing demands of commercial wireless, especially 5G networks, as well as the greater needs of scientific, satellite and defense applications require research.

“The forefront of spectrum research is at a stage where stakeholders from various disciplines, including computer science and engineering, climate sciences, physics, astronomy and others have to come together to tackle emerging challenges in spectrum coexistence,” said Mariya Zheleva, assistant professor of computer science at UAlbany.

SpectrumX will also build an education and workforce development program starting in middle and high school classrooms and extending through undergraduate and graduate studies to prepare students in spectrum innovation, management and development.

For more information, you can visit the SpectrumX website.