UAlbany honoring over 5,000 graduates in ‘OneUAlbany virtual graduation celebration’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This weekend, The University at Albany is honoring more than 5,000 new graduates as part of its “OneUAlbany virtual graduation celebration.”

The event is for graduating UAlbany students and their families along with the entire campus community, alumni, and friends. The University says the event will include remarks from University leadership and alumni as well as a virtual candle lighting ceremony to light the University Torch. Those participating are encouraged to use #UAlbanyGrad on social media for a chance to be featured in the celebration.

Here are the numbers for the class of 2020 broken down according to the University:

Undergraduate

More than 3,400 undergraduates are set to receive degrees, including summer, fall and winter semester recipients

Among the estimated 2,410 students completing their degrees in May, 31 percent are first-generation college graduates and 19 students are veterans

Graduates range in age from 19 to 63, with an average age of 23

Women make up 55 percent of the class

Students hail from 24 states and 21 countries

Undergraduates will receive degrees in nearly 60 different majors

Graduate

About 1,600 students are set to receive master’s degrees, doctoral degrees and graduate certificates, including summer, fall and winter semester recipients

This includes 1,278 master’s degrees, 163 doctoral degrees and 147 graduate certificates

Among the estimated 901 students finishing degree programs in May, women make up 63 percent of the class

Students hail from 18 states and 30 nations

The average age of the graduates is 29, with the oldest student set to receive a master’s degree at 67, and the youngest student receiving a master’s degree at 21

There are 16 veterans

This weekend’s event will take place on Saturday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m. with a pre-show starting at 6:45 p.m. Click here for the event link.

LATEST STORIES