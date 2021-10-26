UAlbany holdovers steadying the ship

Albany, NY (NEWS10) — For the UAlbany men’s basketball team, much has been made about the new faces, led by new head coach Dwayne Killings. But it’s the holdovers from previous years that have helped steady the ship.

The Great Danes have six holdovers on the roster from before Killings’ time with the team. Killings says he talked to those players throughout the summer, letting them know they need to set the tone for the program. “The thing we said to them is, now they have to carry the culture,” Killings said. “They’d been around us for two or three months. They understood how practice was gonna be, how drills were going to be, they knew the personality, so they’ve been great.”

Senior guard Jamel Horton has been key for the Great Danes. “We’re looking at Jamel as a leader,” said Killings. “I think Jamel has a chance to be an all-league defender. He’s been finishing pretty well at the rim. He’s been working on his jump shooting. He’s going to be a big piece of what we’re trying to do.”

Horton is ready for the challenge. “I guess because I have some actual experience at this level I have bigger expectations from DK and the staff, and as a player you want to be challenged,” said Horton. “So those expectations are something I need to raise my game to the next level and that’s the biggest thing. Changing expectations.”

The Great Danes get things started November 9th at home against Towson.