ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Arianna Aman graduated from UAlbany in December. The Tioga County native can now add “New York State Dairy Ambassador” to her resume.

Aman was selected for the top honor and will now spend the next year promoting the dairy industry on a statewide level. She previously served as Tioga County Dairy Ambassador.

To learn more about her background in dairy, and how she plans to connect dairy farmers with consumers, you can watch Aman’s full interview with NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno in the player above.