UAlbany COVID-19 testing site to open Monday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)— A state run COVID-19 testing site will open on UAlbany’s Campus Monday morning.

“It’s important to stress that it’s not just something that you can show up at,” explained Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “People are required to call in advance. They will have to describe their symptoms and if they meet the protocol to be tested, they will get a PIN number, then be able to go and be tested.”



The mayor said even if you can’t access a test, if you don’t feel well, stay home and limit your exposure to others. She added that local hospitals are working together to ensure they have the capacity to meet the needs expected here in the Capital region.



“While the cases have grown here, we haven’t seen any huge spikes that you have seen in other places, but I’ve talked with Dr. Waylon at the county health department and she really thinks that that is because there hasn’t been wide spread testing,” said Mayor Sheehan. ” And so it will be very interesting to see. We don’t want people to become alarmed, but she certainly has prepared me for seeing a pretty large uptick in the number of positives because this testing is now available.”



This will be one of first state run testing sites to open in Upstate New York. According to the mayor, UAlbany’s campus was chosen as a testing site because it has large parking lots and it’s close to the highway, making it easier for people across the Capital region to access it.



“It’s important for all of us to do what we can do, in order to slow down the spread of this so that we don’t reach a point where we see an overflow in our hospitals and having all that stress on our health care system,” stated Mayor Sheehan. “So, I would encourage people to just stay home, be kind. It’s going to save lives.”



