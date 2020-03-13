UAlbany cancels classes to allow staff prep time for online learning transition

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany’s President, Havidán Rodríguez, announced to the campus community classes would be suspended on Friday, March 13.

Rodríguez said suspending classes will give faculty and staff additional time to prepare for the transition to online remote instruction which will begin Monday, March 23 after spring break.

It is important to note for staff and students in the area that the business building will be open and remain open as well as the residence halls, libraries, offices, and dining services.

Developments related to COVID-19 will be continuously monitored with guidance from local and state health departments as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Students and staff are urged to continuously check their university emails for additional updates throughout spring break. Additional information can be found on the university website’s COVID-19 information page.

LATEST STORIES: