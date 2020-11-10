UAlbany athletics on pause

ALBANY, N.Y. — With UAlbany officially going on pause Tuesday, so do athletics. That means the basketball programs can’t engage in any in-person activities. The academic pause within the school will last through the Fall 2020 semester, which is set to end Dec. 7. However, when asked when the suspension on athletics would be lifted, university president Havidan Rodriguez did not have a definitive timeline. He said they’re working with the NCAA and America East every day, constantly monitoring the situation.

“We keep planning, we keep with the conversations, and we’ll make a final determination when we’re closer to the start for example of basketball season,” said Rodriguez in a press conference Monday afternoon.

The basketball season isn’t far off. The men’s team is scheduled to tip off its 2020-21 campaign on Nov. 28, while the women have a home game against Central Connecticut State scheduled for Nov. 29.

When asked if any games are on the chopping block, men’s head coach Will Brown said they’re in “wait and see” mode.