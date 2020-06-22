ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Administrators at The University at Albany have released plans for their fall reopening. The semester is set to begin on August 24, pending approval from the Governor’s Office. On-campus housing will be available.
There will be more information in the coming weeks. Here are some of the guidelines that the school will have in place at the beginning of the semester.
Safety
- UAlbany will implement strict safety policies requiring face coverings, physical distancing, hand hygiene, and cleaning protocols to ensure the health of our community and meet or exceed all public health guidelines
- Limit the number of people in all public spaces, including classrooms, the Campus Center and libraries
- COVID-19 screening, contact tracing, education and testing, when appropriate
Classes
- Classes will be delivered through a combination of in-person, hybrid (in-person and online components), and fully online instruction
- Students will have the opportunity to request an all-online course schedule, if they prefe
Campus
- Residence halls will be open at reduced occupancy
- Dining services will be available with additional takeout and delivery options
- Welcome events will be modified to allow for physical distancing
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- What to expect at the polls for New York’s primary day tomorrow
- UAlbany announces Fall Semester reopening plans
- Coronavirus still slowing state housing market, realtors’ association warns
- Colonie Police look to identify man in connection to a larceny investigation
- Self-portrait art mural goes up in Hudson