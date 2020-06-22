UAlbany announces Fall Semester reopening plans

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Tomorrow is New York's state and federal primary elections day. Voters should expect to take COVID precautions and bring a mask with them, if not it will be provided at the poll site. "They're expected to wear it. If for some reason they can't, if they decline, then they will be isolated within a poll site and a ballot will be brought to them. And, they'll have the opportunity to vote, but they're going to be moved away from the other voters inside the poll site," said NYS Board of Elections Director of Public Information John Conklin.

A big difference this year was the surge in applications for absentee ballots. According to Conklin, local boards have processed about 1.8 million applications. If for some reason you didn't receive an absentee ballot, you can still vote at your poll site. Conklin says given the fact that a large percentage of the electorate will be absentee ballots, "certified results" shouldn't be expected " probably for one or two weeks after the election, maybe longer."