UAlbany and SUNY Polytechnic allowing students to take classes at either college

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany and SUNY Polytechnic Institute have entered into an agreement that allows students of each college to take courses at the other as visiting students. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) allows undergraduate and graduate students to register for courses at the other college and be billed through their own institution.

“The agreement creates an important synergy between these two neighboring institutions of higher education, offering undergraduate and graduate students alike a chance to broaden their horizons,” said UAlbany President Havidán Rodríguez.

The MOU is set for three years and facilitates registration for students who will be able to work with their advisors to ensure enrollment status and financial aid eligibility, as well as to make sure that credits are applicable to their degree.

“By enabling our respective students to participate in courses at the other institution, it means we are collaboratively opening doors so they can gain an even more well-rounded education, which is critical for success in the 21st century economy,” said SUNY Poly Acting President Tod A. Laursen.

SUNY Polytechnic Institute is located in Utica but has a campus in Albany.