UAlbany and RPI war for esports championship

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany takes on Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Friday, heating up the latest sports rivalry in the Capital: gaming.

Competitive video gamers—esports players—from both colleges advanced through the Eastern college Athletic Conference’s “Overwatch” playoffs last semester. This semester, they’re battling over a conference championship.

On Friday at 8 p.m. in UAlbany’s Esports Arena on Western Avenue, UAlbany and RPI compete for the “Overwatch” crown. View a stream of the championship on YouTube when it goes live tomorrow evening.

The game is a first-person shooter where teams fight to secure different areas of tactical maps. According to Blizzard, the production company behind “Overwatch,” over 40 million gamers login to play for prize pools worth totaling as $7 million from different leagues and tournaments around the world.