U.S. women’s soccer players appeal dismissed pay ruling

FILE – In this July 7, 2019 file photo United States’ team celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women’s World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. U.S. Soccer says the players on the World Cup champion women’s national team were paid more than their male counterparts from 2010 through 2018. According to a letter released Monday, July 29, 2019 by U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro, the federation has paid out $34.1 million in salary and game bonuses to the women as opposed to $26.4 million paid to the men. Those figures do not include the benefits received only by the women, like health care. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, file)

(CNN) — Players on the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team are pushing forward in their legal fight for equal pay.

Friday they filed a motion to appeal a California judge’s dismissal of their lawsuit.

The judge rejected the players’ claims that the U.S. Soccer Federation paid them less than the Men’s National Team.

This is not the only claim the players have filed against U.S. Soccer.

The women also allege they face unequal working conditions when it comes to travel. They also say their medical and training support are not on par with their male counterparts.

Those claims have not gone to trial yet.

