U.S. women’s soccer players appeal dismissed pay ruling

(CNN) — Players on the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team are pushing forward in their legal fight for equal pay.
Friday they filed a motion to appeal a California judge’s dismissal of their lawsuit.
The judge rejected the players’ claims that the U.S. Soccer Federation paid them less than the Men’s National Team.
This is not the only claim the players have filed against U.S. Soccer.
The women also allege they face unequal working conditions when it comes to travel. They also say their medical and training support are not on par with their male counterparts.
Those claims have not gone to trial yet.
